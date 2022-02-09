“Early spring.” I hope so. Most of the predictions seem to confirm it. The older I get, the longer and the colder the winters are. I don’t think that this is a fact, just the message my body is sending.
The Capon Valley Ruritan Club will probably be awarding 4 scholarships to graduating Hampshire County Seniors They are looking for one applicant who intends to attend a technical school, not necessarily going for a 4-year degree. If you know a graduating senior, contact any club member or myself to obtain an application. The applications are due back to me by May 1.
The men’s group of the Timber Ridge Christian Church will be meeting for breakfast at the Hayfield Family Restaurant on Feb. 19 at 9 a.m. The church holds Sunday school 10 a.m., morning worship service at 11 a.m., bible study at 10 a.m. on Feb. 14, and prayer service at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 17.
The Capon Valley Ruritan Club will hold their regular member meeting on Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. They will be celebrating Valentine’s Day. Spouses and family members are invited.
I hope everyone has a happy Valentine’s Day celebration.
A belated birthday wish to my neighbor and cousin Ray Spaid on Feb. 2.
Happy birthday wishes to Lane Kump, Feb. 12; Mabel Wetzel, Feb. 14; and Spencer Davis, Feb. 18. o
