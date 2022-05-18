I am sorry I did not have a column last time. There was really not much to report. The activities I reported in my last column were all very successful; at the steak dinner at the Capon Valley Ruritan Club on May 7, over 100 meals were served. The Mother’s Day breakfast at the Timber Ridge Christian Church was a good time of fellowship and was well-attended. The election on the 10th at the poll I worked was not as busy as I had expected. I think the new precinct in District H accounted for some of that.
The Capon Valley Ruritan Club is currently planning their annual 4th of July celebration. All of the activities will be there this year: live music by “5 of a Kind,” a meal served in the dining room, the car show, a live auction and other activities.
The Timber Ridge Christian Church is planning their annual homecoming/memorial service for June 19. More details later on both of these events. The church will be placing flags on all veterans’ graves in the cemetery for Memorial Day. The ladies group of the church is planning a meeting and brunch on May 21 at the church.
Happy birthday wishes to Brian Spaid on May 28.
Congratulations to Pastor Mike and Lorri, who will be celebrating their wedding anniversary on May 22.
