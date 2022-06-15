Thanks to our community partner – County United Way – HCPL will be supplying school-aged members of the community with to-go snack bags starting this month. Children who visit the library can collect a summer snack bag, part of our nutritional assistance program, which will each contain a fruit, protein, carbohydrate, sensible dessert and a drink. Keep those minds sharp this summer with a book and free healthy snacks. The bags will be available as long as supplies last.
HCPL has extended the outdoor food pantry by adding a 2nd box. There will be a selection of supplemental hygienic supplies available inside, free to the public. We will be providing basic products such as soap, toothbrushes and toothpaste. Our goal is to help promote community health during these uncertain times. Thank you to CUW for funding this food pantry extension project. Also, thank you to HCCF for keeping our original pantry stocked with food. If you would like to contribute to the pantry as a patron, the library is always accepting donations of non-expired, non-perishable items.
Summer Reading Program is in full swing. Participants can track their reading by signing up for Zoobean, a mobile and web application that facilitates reading challenges. Sign up, enter/scan your books, and earn rewards.
Upcoming HCPL Events
Every Friday, 11 a.m. – Children’s Storytime.
Every 1st and 3rd Wednesday, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. – Computer Help Class.
June 15, 10 a.m. – Walk with Ease Program.
June 18, 1-3 p.m.– Treasure Chest Decorating. Open your very own oyster shell to find a pearl.
June 20 – Closed.
June 21, 5 p.m.– Family/Craft. Family movie (Bring your own snacks).
June 22, 10 a.m.– Walk with Ease Program.
June 25, 1-3 p.m. – DNR Presentation.o
