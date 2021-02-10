Thanks to everyone for their cards and calls of sympathy on the death of my sister, Natalie Oakes, last week.
My church received a letter from Hospice of the Panhandle saying they were canceling their valentine cookie project this year. As Sunday School Superintendent, I usually chair this project at our church.
I am so glad for the care the VA provides for veterans. They gave me my 1st Covid-19 shot last week and I have an appointment to get the 2nd one.
The Timber Ridge Christian Church postponed their annual meeting again until next week, and the prospects don’t look good for that date. The weather forecast for next Sunday is snow again. The church has extended the end date for the Amazing Grace Food Drive. Sunday School and Bible School is still cancelled until the end of February.
The Capon Valley Ruritan Club will hold their board meeting this month, but will not hold a regular member meeting.
I hope everyone has a safe and happy Valentine’s Day.
Happy birthday wishes to: Sharie Eckenrode, Feb. 3; Tom Jenkins, Feb. 6; Larue Kump, Feb.12; Spencer Davis and Mabel Wetzel, Feb. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.