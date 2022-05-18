ROMNEY — The GFWC of Romney held their March meeting at the Romney Presbyterian Church.
Our members generously brought clothing for the Children’s Home Society of WV, can tabs for the Shriners, gently-used shoes for the Soles for Souls project and beautiful items for our monthly auction – the proceeds go to the scholarship fund.
The door prize drawing took place, and Mary French Barbe was the winner.
The various department heads were asked if they had anything to report, the club Collect was read, and the meeting was called to order.
Club members all enjoyed the meeting’s tasty refreshments before we went home.
