This year, when the Eastern pewees returned to the back deck, they chose not to nest on the platform my husband had built for them several years ago. Instead, they built on an abandoned bees nest right outside a sliding glass door. There’s a lot more activity, but evidently they do not mind. And the nest does seem to be very secure in the new location. I cannot wait to see the baby birds emerge from the nest.
News from the River House:
Friday, May 13, Trivia Night, 7-9 p.m. Come out for a night of family fun and trivia. Hosted by the Grassi family, teams of 2-5 will compete to win a River House prize. This free event will be held inside so arrive early to grab a good seat.
Saturday, May 14, Art-For-All, 12 -3 p.m. This is a family friendly free event in which all materials are provided. Explore your creativity with the group.
Saturday, May 14, Poetry and Storytelling Performance: John Berry, 7-9 p.m. Join local poet John Berry as he introduces his new book, “The Broken Poem and Other Strange Ideas about God.” Come out for an enchanting evening by the Cacapon River and a memorable performance by John.
Sunday, May 15, Writer’s Club, 1-3 p.m. The Club’s mission is to encourage budding writers as well as those already established. This month, the guest speaker is George Constantz who will be reading excerpts from his books as well as answering questions and signing his works available for purchase in The River House Café. This is a free event, and everyone is invited to attend.
Sunday, May 15, River House Singers Choir Practice, 4-5 p.m. Led by choral conductor and voice teacher Elizabeth Podsiadlo of Honey Bee Music. This event is open to all 12 and older and is free.
Monday, May 16, Yoga in the Gallery, 5:30-6:30 p.m., registration is available thru TRH website. All levels welcome; class size limited to 8 participants.
Saturday, May 21, Art-For-All, 12-3 p.m.
Sunday, May 22, Herb Club, 1:30-2:30 p.m. This free family event hosted by local herbalists highlights an herb each month and include recipes and tea tastings. Come out and join the group for a little fun and increase your knowledge about the natural world.
Sunday, May 22, River House Singers Choir Practice, 4-5 p.m.
Monday, May 23, Yoga in the Gallery, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
News from the Capon Bridge Library:
The library has resumed onsite Story Time on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. until noon for preschoolers thru May 25. There is a book reading and associated craft. The Summer Reading Program begins at 11 a.m. on June 8 and runs thru the 29. This year’s theme is “Oceans of Possibilities.” All ages are invited, and additional details are available at the library.
The Library is hosting a Father’s Day raffle sponsored by the Friends of the Library. Barbara Waldron has donated a homemade quilt (twin size) for the occasion. The drawing will be held on June 16.
New Books: “From The Other Side of the Tracks, Stories From Off The Main Line, Vol. 1” by David K. Farley; “I Love Lucy, Celebrating Fifth Years of Love and Laughter” by Elizabeth Edwards; “The Fate of a Flapper” by Susanna Calkins; “Death in Daylesford” by Kerry Greenwood; “Black Cake” by Charmaine Wilkerson; “Bodies from the Library” by Agatha Christie and other Masters of the Golden Age and “An Italian Wife” by Ann Hood.
Community Events:
First Tuesday of each month, Amazing Grace Food Pantry, 4-5:30 p.m., located on Christian Church Road.
Second and 4th Tuesday, Old Time Jam, The Cat and the Fiddle; 7-9 p.m., 152 Capon School Street. Masks required.
Wednesdays 6-8 p.m., Capon Bridge Food Pantry, Living Waters Church, 155 Capon School Street.
Wednesday, May 11, 18 and 25, NA Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Capon Bridge Community Center
May 13-15, EndlessOm Spring Retreat, Buffalo Gap Retreat, 229 Cool Creek Road, Capon Bridge. This event includes aerial yoga, medication, hiking and community. Tickets available thru their website.
May 15, May 2022 Tattoo Event, The Imagination Tattoos, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., 64 Whitaker Loop, Capon Bridge. Sign up for a time slot. No walk-ins accepted for this event.
Monday, May 16 and 23, UMC Group 2 Meeting, 3:30 p.m., Capon Bridge Community Center
Monday, May 16 and 23, AA Meeting, 7 p.m., Capon Bridge Community Center
Friday, May 20, Bible Study Group, 7 p.m., Capon Bridge Community Center
Saturday, May 21, Dixie Moon Band, American Legion Post 137, 8-11 p.m., 484 Cold Stream Road, Capon Bridge
Sunday, May 22, Blue Ridge Beltane 2022, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Buffalo Gap Retreat, 229 Cool Creek Road, Capon Bridge. This spiritual gathering will include learning, fellowship and community. Proof of vaccination required, and this is a masked event. Tickets available thru their website.
Looking Ahead: June 17-18 Cacapon Riverfest; June 18 North River Ruritan Club Community Picnic; June 25 South Branch Valley Bluegrass Festival and July 16 Farm Crawl.
