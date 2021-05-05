Grassy Lick Community Center has had many improvements while closed. All new windows are installed and the indoors has a new fresh look throughout with a new paint job, so ready to be open for rent for reunions, parties, showers, etc. Biggest announcement is that plans are underway for the annual Harvest Festival in October.
Kirby Assembly of God Church is planning several special events with a Spring Revival on May 14 and 15 at 7 p.m., and on Sunday the 16th at 6 p.m. with Pastor Vincent Moye. Looking forward to June when VBS is planned for 4 evenings: May 21-24. Watch for more information on this. Pastor Jed Metzler invites all to come out for the services.
Maria White and Mark Loar of Mountain Top, Pa. spent last weekend here with Mrs. Ruth Loar.
Ernie and I enjoyed having granddaughter Ali Twigg for dinner with us on Sunday in honor of her 18th birthday. Other family with us was Cindy and Rodger Twigg, Brad Racey and Dwight Racey. We also enjoyed a visit with neighbors Dennis Funk and grandsons Larry Saville, Dwight Hott, Andrew Funk and Eric Hott on Wednesday, and other callers were Amanda Twigg and Chris Gavin of Baltimore, Md., who was doing the Mid-Atlantic Backroad Discovery Route.
Special wishes to several “young” ladies celebrating a birthday in past couple weeks: Mrs. Sue Haines, Mary Whitacre, Beverly Westfall and Nancy Judd. It couldn't be that they were born in the year of 1951…
Monica and James Moore of Plains, Va. spent the weekend at their Horn Camp house, and Matthew Padgett of Middleburg, Va was at the Pot Lick Cove estate for a few days.
Funeral services were conducted Saturday at Mount Zion Cemetery for 92-year-old Harry Saville, who was the oldest son of Elmer and Hattie Saville of Grassy Lick Rd. and youngest son Don had passed away a few months ago and buried at Hott's Chapel Cemetery. This was a well-respected family of the community and loved by all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.