“I know what it is to be in need, and I know what it is to have plenty. I have learned the secret of being content in any and every situation, whether well fed or hungry, whether living in plenty or in want. I can do all this through him who gives me strength.” -Philippians 4:12-13.
Happy birthday wishes to Dorothy Glick, April 16; Archer Smith turns 2 years old on April 16; Sheila Combs, Dennis Voit and twin sister Dottie Calvert, April 17; Andy Stotler and Beverly Malcolm, April 18; Caleb and Jessie Whitacre, April 22; Mason Haslacker, April 25; Tammy Nelson, April 26; Joshua Dean, April 27; Evelyn Kidwell, April 28; Keith Lambert Jr., April 30.
Anniversary wishes to Todd and Misty Mulledy, April 15; Scott and Michelle Bohrer, April 16; Walter and Jennie Long, April 21; George and Blanche Hurt, April 22.
Hampshire County Schools will be closed starting on Good Friday, April 15-22 for Spring Break.
Capon Chapel Church will be holding communion service on Friday, April 15 at 6 p.m.; services on Easter Sunday will begin at 8 a.m. with worship. Breakfast following at 9, followed by egg hunt. Everyone is invited to attend. Bible study will be on Wednesday evening at 7 p.m.
Lighthouse Assembly of God will have a walk-through live Easter presentation called “I Thirst” on Friday, April 15 and Saturday, April 16 at 7 p.m. each evening. Worship and refreshments will be offered in the gymnasium. The community is all invited to attend.
I was able to visit with my long time friend Mary Moreland. We had a blessed visit and can›t wait to do it again soon.
Just heard that Lou Scally from WDVM will be retiring after 40 years. We watch him every night on Hagerstown weather and we will miss him.
Sympathy to the family of Wilma Moreland Brizzi, sister of Doris Moreland from Levels. Sympathy to the family of Mark Lewis from Augusta.
Keep the following in your daily prayers: Nathan Travis, Jack Bender, Billy Judy, Billy Kerns, Pat George Lease, Don and Diane Perry, Pastor Wayne Stotler, Mike and Terrie Santymire, Adam Largent, Keith Lambert Jr., Warren Racey, Crystal Moreland, Gary Skeeter Glover, Mary Moreland, Scottie Bohrer.
Hope everyone has a blessed Easter and spends time with family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.