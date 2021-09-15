The seasons here in Hampshire County can be pretty spectacular. As we exit our glorious summer days, we enter autumn with her colorful array of fall leaves. With so many varieties of trees, there is always one that provides us with a pallet of reds, oranges, yellows or the ever-prominent greens. Why not start a walking club with friends and neighbors? The exercise will provide inspiration and also renew your spirit during these uncertain times. Let’s let nature lead the way as we take in the fresh mountain air and connect with our neighbors and friends.
Please note: Due to the rising number of positive Covid cases, some events listed below may have been canceled or postponed. Check the event website for confirmation that the event you wish to attend is still scheduled.
News From The River House:
Thurs. Sept. 16, After School Drawing Lesson, 4-5:30 p.m. This 1st lesson will focus on the basics of drawing. All supplies provided by The River House. Parents are encouraged to observe but the program is for students only.
Fri. Sept. 17, Dakota and Brendan Concert, 7-9 p.m. Don’t miss this opportunity to enjoy the musical talents these 2 bring to the stage, namely traditional, folk and old time mountain music.
Sun. Sept. 19, Poetry After Noon, 2:30-4 p.m. John Berry hosts an afternoon of poetry including samples of his poetry and others who have inspired him. Open mic of the spoken word to follow. This is a free event; food and beverages available from the café.
Sun. Sept. 19 & 26, The River House Voice Ensemble, 4-5 p.m. Sing along with others and learn vocal techniques from voice teacher Elizabeth Podsiadlo.
Thurs. Sept. 23, Sketch Club, beginners (ages 10 & up) 4:30-5:30 p.m.; advanced (12 & up) 6:30-8 p.m. Activities will include warm up exercises as well as live and still life models. Participants should bring along a sketchbook and drawing materials of their choice.
Fri. Sept. 24, Trivia Night, 7-9 p.m. This month’s competition focuses on “Date Night.” Come out for an evening of family fun and entertainment. Food and beverages available from the café.
Sat. Sept. 25, River House Voice Ensemble presents, “Song of the River,” 6-7:30 p.m. Come out for evening presentation by TRH’s own Vocal Ensemble. This event is free, but donations are welcome.
Sun. Sept. 26, Herb Club, 1-3:30 p.m. This is a free event focusing on herbs and their practical use in today’s world. Registration is required and the link to register can be located on The River House website.
News From The Capon Bridge Library:
The library is open Mon thru Thurs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Library’s Silent Auction will take place from Mon. Sept. 20 – Thurs Sept 30. The Library will be displaying a variety of WV items including the photography of Ed Maurer. In addition, Christmas items have been received including a Christmas quilt. Make plans to come to the library and bid on the items for sale.
The Library Preschool Story hour can be viewed on the Library’s FB page every Wed. at 11 a.m. Corresponding crafts are available on the porch every Thurs. evening.
The library needs large trash bags as well as Lysol Wipes and Lysol Spray.
The Library continues to be drop off point for both the Amazing Grace Food Pantry and the HC Animal Shelter.
New Books: “Send for Me” by Lauren Fox; “Apples Never Fall” by Liane Moriarty; “Meditation and Yoga” by Mark Reynolds; “Learn Yoga in a Week” by Albert Jenson.
Looking Ahead
Tues. Oct 19, Friends of the Library Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Wed. Oct. 20, Book Club. The book chosen for discussion will be, “The Secret Hour” by Luanne Rice.
Please note the following community cancellations:
The Community Dinners have been canceled until further notice.
The Founder’s Day Festival scheduled for Sept 24-26 has been canceled for this year.
Community Events:
The Capon Bridge Farmer’s Market takes place along Capon School Street on Sundays from 9 a.m. 1 p.m., now until Oct. 10.
Wed. Sept. 15, 22 & 29, NA Meeting, Capon Bridge Community Center.
Mon. Sept. 20 & 27, AA Meeting, 7 p.m., Capon Bridge Community Center.
Visit the vaccine website, www.vaccinate.wv.gov or contact them at 1-833-734-0965 for information regarding COVID 19 vaccination appointments.
Mark Your Calendars:
Sat. Sept. 18, Capon Springs Fire and Rescue 7th Annual Fall Bash. Doors open at noon; drawings take place 1-5 p.m. Off Route 259 on Route 16.
Sat. Sept. 25, 8th Annual Bike Ride sponsored by the Hampshire Co. Parks & Rec. The ride begins at 196 Capon School Street in Capon Bridge and includes a stop in Yellow Spring and back along the Cacapon River. Drinks and snacks will be provided.
