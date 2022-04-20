Got some pesky overdue fines on your account? Holding off on borrowing anything until you’ve cleared your balance? Wish those fines would disappear?
You may be in luck: HCPL would like to extend a very special thank you to Helping Hearts Ministries. Thanks to their generous donation, recent overdue fines have been reset to $0. Take this opportunity to enjoy more of our wide selection of books, movies and TV series. Drop in and check something out.
(Though, if you happen to find any long-lost library books, please put them in the drop box. Lost books will still appear on your account.)
The 1st Friday of May is National Space Day. Enjoy a space-themed storytime on May 6 and a moon phase STEM craft on May 14.
May 7 will be our Family Night, a Mother’s Day Tea Party where finger-foods and tea will be served. Dressing up is optional, but encouraged. Patrons are welcome to borrow items from our collection of tea party accessories. If you would like to attend, please sign up at the circulation desk.
Are you thinking of growing your own fruits and veggies this year? HCPL will have a variety of seeds available for “check out” as part of our Seed Exchange.
Here’s how it works: take a packet of seeds, grow your crops, save seeds from your crops and return seeds to the library for next year. Examples of seed types you can grow include the following: tomato, bean, broccoli, carrot, pea, beet, lettuce, pumpkin, celery, cantaloupe, and watermelon. Coupons will be available at the front of the library while supplies last. Bring the coupon to the circulation desk for your free packet of seeds.
Upcoming HCPL Events
Every Friday, 11 a.m. – Children’s Storytime.
April 26, 1:30 p.m. – Book Club will be meeting to share poetry of your choice.
April 30 – Children’s Day
May 3, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. – Lego Night. The theme is butterflies.
May 6 to June 8, every Wed. from 10 to 11:30 a.m. – WVU Extension Family Nutrition Program class (please sign up in advance).
May 7, 1 to 3 p.m. – Family Night. Mother’s Day tea party.
May 14, 1:30 p.m. – STEM Activity. Use cookies to represent the phases of the moon.
