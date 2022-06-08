Toothman wins Catamounts Climb Higher award
KEYSER — Abraham Toothman admits he had many hurdles to overcome if he was going to succeed in College.
“Working on my time management and sitting in the front row of classes, allowed me to absorb information better,” he said. “Setting a schedule of when to do my homework and making myself do it also helped me tremendously.”
Toothman, a resident of Augusta, was presented with the Catamounts Climb Higher award at West Virginia University Potomac State College this spring.
“Being in a small-class setting has helped me succeed because my professors know me and have helped me with my courses as well as sharing advice with me, which has been beneficial during college and with preparing for my future goals,” Toothman said.
Climb Higher recipients are recognized for displaying the following traits: their ability to bounce back despite encountering obstacles, overcoming challenges and for staying the course.
Recipients are also recognized for their outstanding work ethic, kindness and a positive attitude. Although this award is not based on GPA, the recipient must be in good academic standing.
Toothman credits Dave Miller, program coordinator of the SAGE Innovation Lab, with having an impact on his college journey.
“Dave has been a huge mentor to me. He has gone out of his way to help me with various projects for my business. I can’t thank him enough for all the help and advice I’ve received from him over these past few years,” Toothman said.
“Teaching Abraham to use various tools, build produce displays from blueprints, and create labels for honey jars are all components of the SAGE Innovation Lab’s mission. Abraham was a great student and I’m proud of his work,” Miller said.
Toothman, who also served as a residence hall assistant this past year, initially planned to attend Potomac State for 2 years before heading to the Morgantown campus, but decided to complete his bachelor’s degree in Keyser because he likes the campus and his professors.
He often stresses to friends and other students the importance of thinking about their future, setting goals and creating a plan to achieve them.
“After making those goals – know that the first step in getting to where you want to be is right here at Potomac State College.” Toothman added. o
Ritz named Whitmore-Gates scholar
KEYSER — A biology major with a 4.0 GPA from Springfield has been recognized with the inscription of his name on the Duke Anthony Whitmore/Henry Louis Gates Jr. Academic Achievement Wall.
Benjamin Ritz was recognized along with other students, alumni, faculty and staff during Recognition Day at Potomac State College in May.
Ritz is an active member of the Sigma Phi Omega Honor Society and the Sigma Alpha Rho Nursing Honor Society. He has been active on campus in the Life Science and Campus Crusade for Christ Clubs. He is also a member of the Student Nurses Association.
Ritz has served as a mentor for the Health Sciences and Technology Academy and as a volunteer at the PSC Health Center and at Valley Health’s “Health Science Academy.” In addition, he serves his community as an emergency medical technician.
Ritz will be returning to Potomac State College to complete some of the pre-requisite courses needed to further his education as a physician’s assistant. Ultimately, he wants to pursue a career in internal medicine.
Each year, up to 3 students may be selected who exhibit exemplary scholarship and potential for continued achievement.
The Achievement Wall, originally conceived to recognize the academic and scholarly activities of PSC’s students, alumni, and faculty, was named in honor of Alumnus Henry Louis Gates Jr., who serves as the Alphonse Fletcher University Professor and director of the Hutchins Center for African and African-American Research at Harvard University, and for deceased PSC Professor Duke Anthony Whitmore, so that “…the student and his mentor may be honored together.”
