Thoughts of connections come to mind when I sit in the early morning hours and sip my coffee. Connections to the earth allow us to appreciate nature and enrich our lives in so many ways. Connections to each other bond us closer and help us to fill our hearts with joy. Let’s put strengthening our connections on the to-do list this spring.
News From The River House:
Friday, May 27, Open Mic, 6-9 p.m. Come out and join the group down by the Cacapon River for an evening of entertainment including music, poetry, comedy or other forms of performance art. Participants must sign up for a 15-minute block of time upon arrival. Pop up menu includes Gig’s BBQ available for purchase.
Saturday, May 28, Art-For-All, noon-3 p.m. This is a family-friendly free event in which all materials are provided. Explore your creativity with the group.
Sunday, May 29, River House Singers Choir Practice, 4-5 p.m. Led by choral conductor and voice teacher Elizabeth Podsiadlo of Honey Bee Music, this event is open to all 12 and older and is free.
Monday, May 30, Yoga in the Gallery, 5:30-6:30 p.m., registration is available thru TRH website. All levels welcome; class size limited to 8 participants.
Friday, June 3, Concert: Hiroya Tsukamoto, 7-9 p.m. Hiroya’s music will take you on a journey that includes original compositions, 5-string banjo and guitar selections. His music has received worldwide attention and he has released 3 solo albums. Come out for an unforgettable performance down by the river. He will be hosting a guitar workshop on Friday, June 4. More details on TRH website.
Saturday, June 4, Art-For-All, noon-3 p.m.
Monday, June 6, Yoga in the Gallery, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
News From The Capon Bridge Library:
The Summer Reading Program begins at 11 a.m. on June 8 and runs thru the 29th. This year’s theme is “Oceans of Possibilities.” All ages are invited, and additional details are available at the library. The preschool reading program wraps up on May 25. It has been great fun for the children, including the associated crafts.
The Library is hosting a Father’s Day raffle sponsored by the Friends of the Library. Barbara Waldron has donated a homemade quilt (twin size) for the occasion. Tickets are $1 a chance, $5 for 6. The drawing will be held on June 16.
New Books: “How the Penguins Saved Veronica” by Hazel Prior; “Beautiful” by Danielle Steel; “An Irish County Girl” by Patrick Taylor and “Steal” by James Patterson and Howard Roughan.
Community Events
First Tues. of each month, Amazing Grace Food Pantry, 4-5:30 p.m., located on Christian Church Road.
Second and 4th Tues., Old Time Jam, The Cat and the Fiddle; 7-9 p.m., 152 Capon School Street. Masks required.
Wed. 6-8 p.m. Capon Bridge Food Pantry, Living Waters Church, 155 Capon School Street.
Wed., May 25, June 1 and 8, NA Meeting, 6:30 pm, Capon Bridge Community Center
Thurs., May 26, Ruritan Board Meeting, Capon Bridge Community Center
Sat., May 28, Community Yard Sale and Ruritan BBQ Chicken event, Celebration of life 4-8 p.m., Capon Bridge Community Center
Mon., May 30 and June 6, UMC Meeting, 2-3:30 p.m., Capon Bridge Community Center
Mon., May 30 and June 6, AA Meeting, 7 p.m., Capon Bridge Community Center
Thurs., June 2, Ruritan Club Meeting, Capon Bridge Community Center
Looking Ahead:
June 17-18 Cacapon Riverfest; June 18 North River Ruritan Club Community Picnic;
June 25 South Branch Valley Bluegrass Festival
July 16 Farm Crawl;
Master Gardener Certification Course 2022 to be held Thurs., August 18–Nov. 10.
More info available by emailing candace.delong@mail.wvu.edu or by calling Hampshire County Extension at 304-822-5013.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.