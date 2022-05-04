Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Lucy and Chris Orndorff of High View on the loss of their son, Abundio “Poncho” Tolentino. It is especially painful to lose a young man in the prime of his life. Our sympathies also go out to the family and friends of Johnny Newhouse White. She grew up in the Capon Chapel area, just across from the church. Now she rests in peace beside her husband, Fred.
The weather on Saturday was great for the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Celebration and Feature Parade. Many Bloom events were held during the week, previous to the feature parade during a wide variety of temperatures.
Carol Foltz, Joyce Oates, Julie Greene, Gerald Hiett and I gathered at the Main Street Café in Romney to celebrate Julie and Gerald’s birthdays. They were born 24 hours apart during the Bloom festival years ago.
Later that afternoon, we visited New Leaf Greenhouse and Market near Burlington. It is a new business with lots of healthy plants, baked goods, onion sets, Turner ham and much more. Their address is 34050 Northwestern Pike, telephone 304-289-5089, email newleafmarketllc@gmail.com. It took 20 minutes from Romney and was well worth the trip. Check it out.
My family had their 1st taste of asparagus last week. I love it steamed in the microwave and drenched in real butter and fresh lemon juice. My neighbor Frank Seldon gifted me with another taste of spring – a big mess of rhubarb. He was so generous, I have some to freeze. I will be making a batch of strawberry/rhubarb freezer jam and some pies. My taste buds are quivering.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.