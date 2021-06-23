With summer on the doorstep, we should remember to be mindful of all creatures. Let’s be careful in our daily journeys, extending respect to those with whom we share this life.
News From The River House: The Buffalo Run concert will be Friday (June 25), rescheduled from May 29, This group of longtime friends and musicians brings to the stage familiar songs as well as new compositions.
Saturday, June 26, Little Learner’s Music Camp – Infants, 10-10:45 a.m.; Toddlers 11-11:45 a.m. In these workshops, parents will learn techniques to make music with their infants and toddlers, including songs with wiggles, tickles, tapping, clapping and much more. Hosted by Wendy Dunlap, they will be held for 5 weeks and promise to be a joy for both parents and their children.
Saturday, June 26and July 3, Art-For-All, noon-3 p.m. This is a free activity featuring different arts and crafts each week for all ages and abilities.
Saturday, June 26, Passages Gallery Reception, 6-8 p.m. This yearlong project encompasses the work of local artists, poets and photographers who come together to tell a unique story. Their works include painting, photographs and the written word, among others. Come for refreshments and a gallery tour from 6-7:15 p.m. A poem written by WV Poet Laureate Marc Harshman will be read during the reception. A must see for your weekend activities.
Sunday, June 27, Herb Club, 1:30-3 p.m. This is a free, family friendly club led by local herbalists who eagerly share their knowledge, recipes and experience about herbs. Registration is required; the link can be located on TRH website.
Sunday, June 27, The River House Voice Ensemble, 4-5 p.m. Sing along with others and learn about vocal techniques from voice teacher Elizabeth Podsiadlo.
Saturday, July 3, Gina Furtado Project, 7-9 p.m. This group brings originality and spunk to the Riverside Stage with their diversified style.
News From The Capon Bridge Library:
Facebook Children’s Story Hour takes place every Wednesday at 11 a.m. Corresponding crafts are available on the porch every Thursday evening.
The library is selling Volumes 1-5 of “Winchester Tales” by Mike Robinson. Each book sells for $12.50 or 2 for $20.
The library pavilion is available for community use. Call to schedule for use on weekends or whenever the library is closed. Donations are welcome.
New Books: “Win” by Harlan Coben; “A Gambling Man” by David Baldacci; “Near Dark” by Brad Thor; “Eternal” by Lisa Scottoline and “The Robin’s Greeting” by Wanda E. Drunstetter. New children’s books include, “We Are Water Protectors” by Carole Lindstrom and “Otters Love to Play” by Jonathan London.
The library started a children’s garden this month. Don’t forget to bring your children to the library to plant some flowers or vegetables. This is a great opportunity to introduce them to putting their hands in the dirt.
Now until July 7, The Children’s Summer Reading Program. As part of this program, Hampshire County Animal Shelter will talk to the children about the shelter. There will be a party at the end of the program, including an adoption certificate along with a stuffed animal. Donations will be accepted for the shelter including towels, sheets and blankets.
Looking ahead:
Saturday, July 17, 2-4 p.m. Community Bingo Under the Pavilion hosted by Friends of the Library. Come out for an afternoon of old time fun which includes baked goods as prizes. Aug. 21 will be the final date for this summer’s Bingo.
Community events:
Vaccine appointments for everyone 16 years and older can be scheduled by calling WV Covid-19 Vaccine Info at 1-833-734-0965. Check the vaccine website, www.vaccinate.wv.gov, local media, or social media for additional information.
Sundays now thru mid-October, Capon Bridge Farmer’s Market, 10 a.m. -1 p.m. Located on Capon School Street, this market offers fresh fruits and vegetables to the community.
Wednesday, June 23, June 30 and July 7, Narcotics Anonymous Meeting, 6:30 p.m. Capon Bridge Community Center, 3223 Northwestern Turnpike, Capon Bridge.
Friday, June 25 1 p.m. to Monday, June 28 1 p.m., Camp Oft Away. Buffalo Gap Retreat, 229 Cool Creek Road, Capon Bridge. This camp features swimming, canoeing and nightly parties. Included also are campfires and s’mores. Prices and additional information available on the Buffalo Gap website, www.buffalogapretreat.com.
Monday, June 28and Monday, July 5, AA Meeting, 7 p.m. Capon Bridge Community Center, 3223 Northwestern Turnpike, Capon Bridge.
Monday, June 21-Thurs. July 22, Appalachian Dreaming STREAM CAMP, 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Wardensville Garden Market. This camp is free, but registration is required through The Market website. Open to youth ages 9-13 with both virtual and on-site hybrid schedules.
Thurs. June 24, Capon Bridge Ruritan Board Meeting, 7 p.m. Capon Bridge Community Center, 3223 Northwestern Pike, Capon Bridge.
Sunday, June 27, Capon Springs Volunteer Fire and Rescue Beef and Pork BBQ Dinner, 11:30 a.m. -3 p.m. located at 3144 Capon Springs Road. Adults $10, Children 5-12 $5, under 4 free. Carryout out available. Menu items include BBQ, baked beans, coleslaw and drink, and dessert.
Thurs. July 1, Ruritan Club Meeting, 7 p.m., Capon Bridge Community Center 3223 Northwestern Pike, Capon Bridge.
Friday July 2 - Capon Bridge Ruritan 4th of July Celebration. This year’s festivities include a concert by Maria Rose and Danny Elswick, beginning at 8 p.m. CBVFD will oversee the fireworks display that will start around 9 p.m.
Sunday, July 4 - Capon Valley Ruritan 4th of July Celebration, Yellow Springs, WV. Current events include BBQ chicken and pork along with sides, an antique tractor and car show, live auction at 3 p.m. and music provided by the band, “Five Alive.” Food will be available in a box lunch or under a tent.
Looking ahead:
Sunday, July 25-Saturday, July 31, Hampshire County Fair, Augusta, WV. Tentative events include car show, tractor pull, mud bog, beauty pageant, livestock sale and live music and perhaps a parade. Stay tuned for additional details.
Friday, Sept. 24-Sun 26, Founders Day Festival on the fire company grounds. This year’s festival will feature a cornhole tournament, car show, lumberjack competition, apple butter making, a 5K run and much more. Learn more at their website, www.cbfoundersdayfestival.net. Food and crafts will be available each day.
Celebrations in June and July:
Wednesday, June 23, International Women in Engineering Day. This day celebrates the achievements of women as engineers and highlights the career opportunities that exist today. First celebrated in the UK, the purpose is to encourage girls and women to choose engineering as an exciting career path.
Sunday, June 27, Helen Keller Day. This day celebrates her birth and is now recognized as a Federal Holiday. Despite her challenges, she graduated from Radcliffe College in 1904, becoming the 1st deaf/blind person to earn a BA degree. Her contributions to the hearing impaired and blind community continues to make an impact today.
July month-long celebrations include some great family activities like family reunion month, national grilling month, national hot dog and peach month for those outdoor picnics so popular this time of the year.
