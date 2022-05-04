GLENVILLE — A Hampshire County student is 1 of 2 Glenville State University Land Resources students inducted into the Council of Eastern Forest Technician Schools Honor Society.
Della Moreland of Augusta is studying natural resource management with a concentration in forest technology at Glenville.
Each year, CEFTS inducts forest technology students who maintain a 3.3 grade-point average in their forestry courses and at least a 3.0 average overall into its honor society.
Moreland, a junior, is also pursuing a wildlife management major within the Natural Resource Management program. She says she chose Glenville State’s program because of its reputation.
“I have always gravitated toward the outdoors, so it was only natural to pursue a program that offered a wide range of curriculum and learning opportunities,” Moreland said. “The program has helped me acquire summer internships in various state agencies and has allowed me to be in good standing for potential job opportunities.”
After graduating, Moreland plans to work in parks and recreation or forest conservation.
The other inductee, Ciera Heine, is a senior from Beckley, West Virginia.
