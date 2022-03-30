Special services at Kirby Assembly of God Church Sunday, March 27 with Pastor Jed Metzler conducting the Dedication of 8 children to the Lord. Many family members and friends joined the service, making a total of 166 in attendance.
The church will be having a Spring Revival with the Boggs family on April 1, 2 and 3. Services will begin at 7 p.m. on the 1st and 2nd. And on Sunday the 3rd, it will be 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Come out and be blessed.
Sending birthday wishes to Greg Hott at Parsons, formerly of Kirby, and also Teresa (Hott) Everett of Romney, who was a former neighbor. Also, Alvin and Janet McKee joined with Lisa (McKee) Liller and Church family of Purgitsville at a function where they all helped in celebrating the birthday of Rylee McKee being the great-granddaughter. Special wishes to all these, and also Gabe Simms today, and to Terry Funk of Horn Camp on April 3.
Glad to report that Francis Davis is home after an extended stay at Hampshire Memorial.
Again, this week, we are heartbroken over the loss of a couple young gentlemen in the community: Mr. Greg Ganoe from Augusta and Jimmy Billmeyer of the Rio/Baker area. Jimmy was the father of Braxton and Blane Billmeyer. Deepest sympathy is extended to the families of both.
