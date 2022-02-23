4H health ambassadors

(Front row, left to right) Ashly Rohrbaugh, Kari Rohrbaugh, Megan Weaver, Natalie Kyle, Vanessa Hicks (back) Riley Staggs, Alexa VanMeter, Helen McCarty, Gracey Moncrief, Audrey Williams, Kelsey Clark, Eliza VanMeter, Natalie Sions and Sarah Pownell.

ROMNEY — 4-H members from Grant, Hampshire and Mineral Counties traveled to Hampshire County Park last week to be trained as 4-H Health Ambassadors.

The training empowers teens to reach their full potential through service learning. They build teaching and leadership skills through sharing knowledge and leading hands-on interactive activities on healthy living topics.

These newly trained 4-H Health Ambassadors will be teaching Health Rocks activities with local school groups, 4-H clubs and 4-H camps over the summer. The training was sponsored by West Virginia University through a national 4-H Health Rocks grant.

