ROMNEY — 4-H members from Grant, Hampshire and Mineral Counties traveled to Hampshire County Park last week to be trained as 4-H Health Ambassadors.
The training empowers teens to reach their full potential through service learning. They build teaching and leadership skills through sharing knowledge and leading hands-on interactive activities on healthy living topics.
These newly trained 4-H Health Ambassadors will be teaching Health Rocks activities with local school groups, 4-H clubs and 4-H camps over the summer. The training was sponsored by West Virginia University through a national 4-H Health Rocks grant.
