I am watching my Bartlett pear grow, blooming right outside my window. It’s always a treat and I always try to protect it. Just wait for the fruit to ripen. The outside plants and the growth of things are most welcome after a hard winter. Neighbors are all very busy with spring work. I open my back door and there are dandelions and violets and ever-blooming plants of all kinds; it’s all of that and the most welcome, faith, which makes all things possible.
Love makes all things easy. Hope makes all things work.
It’s cloudy and raining outside; the wind is blowing strong. I have very tall pine trees in a row that are a problem, and I’m not sure what will happen with them.
I have heard it said that Pleasant Dale was the coldest place in the county or area, and now I do believe it’s the truth. Some nice warm weather with sunshine would be a treat.
