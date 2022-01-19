ROMNEY — The SOUPer Bowl of Caring food drive for the Romney Food Pantry is back in full force, for the 32nd year in a row.
Many churches and organizations are involved with the annual “SOUPer Bowl of Caring” food drive by collecting donations of either food items or money to purchase food items. Canned soups, crackers, canned vegetables to make soup, etc. are some suggestions.
This event begins now until Super Bowl Sunday Feb. 13. Donations are also welcome after that date.
The Romney Food Pantry is housed at the Romney First United Methodist Church, at 49 N. High Street in Romney and serves all of Hampshire County. This year alone, the food pantry served over 404 families quarterly. According to food pantry organizer Richard Gray, well over 7,000 pounds of food is given monthly. The Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday seasons, as well as the Covid-19 pandemic, have taken their toll on the food pantry.
The SOUPer Bowl of Caring is a nationwide event held in January and finalizes on the day of the Super Bowl football game.
All monies and food items collected stay in Hampshire County for the food pantry. This is a fun time to bring more attention to helping those in need. Donations are welcome, from any individual, business or non-affiliated church group or organization. It is not too late to become involved in this worthwhile drive for the food pantry.
What if everyone watching the big game gave 1 can or 1 dollar for hunger relief in our county?
For more information, contact chairperson Dot Calvert at 304-822-5496 or Romney First United Methodist Church, at 304-822-3023 and ask to speak with either Jennifer Roberts or Richard Gray. The food pantry is open from 10 a.m. until noon on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Expired dates on food cannot be accepted.
This is a win-win event for all involved. Get on board, and get a team together for this year’s SOUPer Bowl of Caring.
