Last week’s snow shower came as quite a surprise to me and others who live in Hampshire County. Although I usually pay attention to the weather report, I guess I missed that one. When I look at my hardy perennials, perseverance comes to mind. They did not give up in their quest for glorious blooms this spring. A lesson in tenacity for us as we turn the corner into spring.
News from The River House:
Thurs., April 28, Sketch Club (Beginners), 4:30-5:30 p.m. (ages 10 and up); (advanced), 6:30-8 p.m. Please bring a sketchbook and drawing materials of your choice. Facilitator: Kayla Wilhite.
Sat., April 30, Volunteer Workday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For additional questions and information if you plan to attend, contact Beth Reese at beth.reese218@gmail.com. All materials will be provided, and refreshments will be available for everyone.
Sat., April 30, Art-For-All, 12-3 p.m. This is a family friendly free event in which all materials are provided. Explore your creativity with the group.
Sun., May 1, Camera Club, 1-3 p.m. Everyone is welcome to join in the discussion regarding tips and techniques for taking better pictures. All levels encouraged to attend and share your creative ideas. A help session is available from 12-1 p.m.
Sun., May 1, River House Singers Choir Practice, 4-5 p.m. Led by choral conductor and voice teacher Elizabeth Podsiadlo of Honey Bee Music. This event is open to all, 12 and older and is free.
Mon., May 2, Yoga in the Gallery, 5:30-6:30 p.m, registration is available through TRH website. All levels welcome; class size limited to 8 participants.
Fri., May 6, Gallery Show Opening featuring Monica Wilson, 5-7 p.m. Come out to meet the artist and check out the “Color Blocks” by Monica Wilson.
Sat., May 7, Artisans’ Market, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The artists will be demonstrating and selling their homemade crafts and creations. A great opportunity to purchase those unique gifts for your friends and family.
Sat., May 7, Art-For-All, Noon-3 p.m.
Sat., May 7, concert: The Fly Birds, 7-9 p.m. The Fly Birds return to the River House stage to perform their unique vocals including original songs and a powerful stage presence.
Sun., May 8, River House Singers Choir Practice, 4-5 p.m.
Mon., May 9, Yoga in the Gallery, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
News from the Capon Bridge Library:
The library will be having a flower and plant sale in honor of Mother’s Day on Saturday, May 7 from 9 a.m. until sold out. Come inside the library and bid on items included in the silent auction.
In addition, a fundraiser raffle is taking place just in time for Father’s Day. Barbara Waldron has created a beautiful twin size quilt. It’s $1 per chance, $5 for 6 chances. Sponsored by Friends of the Library. Winner will be announced on Thursday, June 16.
The library has resumed onsite Story Time on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. until noon for preschoolers thru May 25. There is a book reading and associated craft. The Summer Reading Program begins at 11 a.m. on June 8 and runs thru the 29th. This year’s theme is “Oceans of Possibilities.” All ages are invited, and additional details are available at the library.
New Books: “The Runaway Diary” by James Patterson; Coming Soon, “Disney’s Encanto: The Graphic Novel” by R.H. Disney.
Community Events
First Tues. of each month, Amazing Grace Food Pantry, 4-5:30 p.m., located on Christian Church Road.
Second and 4th Tues, Old Time Jam, The Cat and the Fiddle; 7-9 p.m., 152 Capon School Street. Masks required.
Wed., 6-8 p.m., Capon Bridge Food Pantry, Living Waters Church, 155 Capon School Street.
Sat., April 30, Precision Rifle 1, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Echo Valley Training Center, High View.
Mon., May 2 & May 9, UMC Group 2 Meeting, 3:30 p.m., Capon Bridge Community Center.
Mon., May 2 & May 9, AA Meeting, 7 p.m., Capon Bridge Community Center.
Wed., May 4 & May 11, NA Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Capon Bridge Community Center.
Thurs., May 5, Ruritan Club Meeting, 7 p.m., Capon Bridge Community Center.
Fri., May 6, Bible Study Group, 7 p.m., Capon Bridge Community Center.
Sat., May 7, Ride for our Hometown Heroes, registration begins at 9 a.m., sponsored by American Legion Post 137. All proceeds will be split between the local police and fire depts. Ladies auxiliary will be providing breakfast for a $5 donation. Various raffles will be available. Everyone is invited to join – cars, Jeeps, trucks and motorcycles. If you want, just stop by breakfast.
Sat., May 7, Annual North River Mills Day, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Come out and join in the celebration of this 1700s village. Old time folk music, clogging will be featured as well as re-enactors representing the French and Indian and Civil Wars. Refreshments will be available for a donation.
Tues., May 10, Primary Voting all day, Capon Bridge Community Center.
Tues., May 10, Town Council meeting, 7 p.m., Town Hall.
Looking Ahead: May 13-15, EndlessOm Spring Retreat, Buffalo Gap Retreat; May 15, May 2022 Tattoo Event, The Imagination Tattoos, 10 a.m.; June 17-18 Cacapon Riverfest; June 18, North River Ruritan Club Community Picnic; June 25, South Branch Valley Bluegrass Festival; July 16, Farm Crawl.
