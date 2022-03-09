Andy Reynolds, born Dec. 14, 1972, passed away Friday, Feb. 25. He was the youngest son of Phyllis and Charles Reynolds of Gore. Due to a birth defect, Andy struggled with health issues all his life. Sympathy is extended to his family and many friends.
Local legend Allen Sirbaugh, born Oct. 24, 1934 in High View, slipped away Tuesday, March 1. He served over 25 years in law enforcement, both as deputy and sheriff of Hampshire County. He was also known in the business community. He owned and operated Capon Sport Shop and Capon Security for many years. Author of “Winchester Tales” Mike Robinson recounts an entertaining story about Allen and his Smokey and the Bandit experience during his years as sheriff. His personality and presence will be missed by all. Sympathy is extended to family and friends.
The season of Lent is here. Pastor Alanna McGuinn held a 7 p.m. Ash Wednesday service on March 2 at the Capon Bridge United Methodist Church. It was wonderful to attend in-sanctuary services. Mother Nature also recognizes the Easter Season. My Lenten Roses are blooming away in a warm, sunny spot. Investigating a little more revealed my black pussy willow bush is covered with small catkins. It is not official, but spring is here. It is time to clean off my asparagus patch and look for rhubarb shoots of green.
I am also keeping my eye out for a pesky little creature called a leprechaun. This Irish sprite is a tiny, little old man wearing a green coat and hat. Of course, he possesses magical powers, and if you are clever enough to catch one, he will promise you his pot of gold found at the foot of the rainbow.
I was in tears after viewing the burning photos of the State School. A big chunk of our county history went up in smoke, never to be replaced. The future of the school remains uncertain. Perhaps it could become a small community college?
