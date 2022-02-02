Here in our little corner of Hampshire County, it seems that very cold winter weather has prevailed all the past month, and folks are looking forward to Groundhog Day. Feb. 2 is recognized as that important day when a groundhog is pulled from his winter nap in a burrow and if he sees his shadow, back in the burrow for 6 more weeks of sleep, as it will continue winter weather. If no shadow is seen, we will have an early spring.
Horn Camp is recognized as being the hometown of a weather-predicting groundhog. So Horn Camp Harry was slowly awakened and welcomed by the local mayor, a Hampshire Review news reporter, cameras and many folks cheering for a warm answer. The crowd was very happy with Harry’s prediction for an early spring.
Some other fun celebrations taking place in the area include a birthday dinner with 33 family members enjoying last Sunday in honor of Mrs. Una Lupton’s special day. A birthday party with family and friends celebrating the 85th birthday of Shelby (Tharp) Hulver of Rockoak and another special party for the 1st birthday of little Rylee Faith Funk. Also sending special wishes to other birthday folks in the community: Anthony Lupton, Tammy Ayers, Linda Combs, Cindy Twigg, Wanda Hott and Tara Riggleman, and to Gloria McKee of Slanesville on her 70th. I’m sure I missed some, so to all our January folks, happy birthday.
So many deaths of loved ones and friends recently. Sending condolences to all those that have been affected.
