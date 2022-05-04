MOOREFIELD — Marissa Simmons of Rio has been named a member of the All-West Virginia Academic Team.
She received her medallion and certificate of recognition during the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society induction at Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College on April 21.
Phi Theta Kappa is an academic honor society recognizing student achievement at 2-year colleges. Simmons was inducted into Eastern’s PTK chapter last spring, where she has served as chapter historian.
She will graduate from Eastern this month with an associate of arts degree, and she plans to utilize a partnership agreement between Eastern and Southern New Hampshire University to transfer into a bachelor’s degree program in criminal justice with SNHU.
All-State Academic Team recognition programs exist in 39 states.
In West Virginia, each 2-year college can nominate students for consideration in the All-USA Academic Team, and nominated students are also named to the All-West Virginia Academic Team. Students are nominated because of outstanding academic performance as well as service to the college and community.
Traditionally, West Virginia team members have been honored in a ceremony at the State Capitol, but this year’s members instead received their awards in smaller ceremonies at their colleges.
