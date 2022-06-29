KEYSER — Three students from Hampshire County and nearby environs have been inducted into Potomac State College’s honor society, Sigma Phi Omega.
Angela Fagga of Romney, Tayla Ours of Rio and Allison Robinette of Burlington were among the 22 members to join the society this spring.
The Sigma Phi Omega Honor Society at Potomac State College recognizes both the academic excellence and campus involvement of its students.
Sigma Phi Omega was founded in the spring of 1923 by the faculty of PSC. Their desire was to create an organization, which would serve as a medium for social contact between themselves and outstanding students. The name “Sigma Phi Omega” was chosen by using the initial letters of the Greek words that mean “student-faculty organization.”
The speaker for the 1st 13 students honored with membership was Thomas R. Carskadon of Keyser, who was also a former candidate for vice president of the United States.
The other students are the newest members include Rylee Adams (Petersburg); Allison Bennett (Riverton); Sierra Berry (Hedgesville); Makenna Cassell (Cumberland); Emily Golden (Ridgeley); Marissa Guy (Keyser); Allison Jones (Elk Garden); Kayla Lynch (Berkeley Springs); Jessica Maynard (Keyser); Kylee McGuire (Ridgeley); Caitlyn Nine (Morgantown); Madison Paris (Ellerslie, Md.); Timothy Reidell (Shinnston); Alexis Taylor, (Keyser); Jackson Taylor (Berryville, Va.); Hailey Ternent (Oldtown, Md.); Katelyn Thornton (Bedford, Pa.); Sarah Wharton (Cumberland); and Nathan “Brady” Whitacre (Ridgeley).
