Last Friday morning on our way to Romney, we got caught in the traffic back-up, resulting from the chain-reaction accidents on the icy highway by the Potomac Eagle Train Station on Rt. 28. Thankfully, no one was injured in the accident, but there were a lot of banged-up cars. We got in line about 8:30 a.m. and were stopped about 40 minutes. When we began to move, it was slow going, but we kept moving until we got to Romney. Some were stopped about 2 hours. When we left Romney about an hour and a half later and came by there, a lot was all cleaned up and looked like nothing had happened.
Besides the COVID-19, a lot of people are staying home on account of the weather. Several have asked me, “Don’t you get bored?” I answer, “No, I have too many things to do.” I should be cleaning the house, I do enough to get by and look presentable. I’m either reading, painting, coloring, playing games on my phone, talking on the phone or crocheting. After I get all that done, I’m too tired and sleepy, so I have to take a nap. So I don’t have time to be bored.
Since everyone is staying close to home, there isn’t much to write about. I want to extend prayers and get well wishes to those having the Covid-19. Also, we all need to pray for our nation.
