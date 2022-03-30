Mr. and Mrs. Bob Kirk of Slanesville announce the engagement of their daughter Millicent Rose Kirk to Timothy Stephen Murray of Rochester, N.H.
Tim is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Russ Murray, also of Rochester, N.H. He recently completed his master’s degree in civil engineering from the University of New Hampshire and serves actively in the New Hampshire Air National Guard. He is also a singer, songwriter, part-time baker, hiker and watcher of sunsets.
Millie is a nationally certified sign language interpreter, enthusiastic grower of food and flowers alike and a lover of the stars. The couple is planning an August wedding and looks forward to making their new home in southern New Hampshire.
