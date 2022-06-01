Mt. Zion Cemetery
The annual meeting of the Mount Zion Memorial Association will be held at 2:30 p.m. this Saturday, June 4.
The guest speaker will be Pastor Shirley Reed of the Augusta United Methodist Charge. Mount Zion is on Ford Hill Road 4 miles south of U.S. 50.
Tearcoat Brethren
A memorial service for Tearcoat Cemetery will be held at 1 p.m. June 5, a Sunday, at Central Hampshire Park’s A-B pavilions.
A business meeting will follow along with light refreshments.
Augusta Cemetery
The Augusta Cemetery Memorial Service will be held Sunday, June 5 at 2 p.m. at the Augusta United Methodist Church. Pastor Don Kesner (Christ Community Church) will be the guest speaker, and special music will be provided.
Mount Union Church
The Mount Union Christian Church cemetery and the Old Kidwell Cemetery will have their Memorial Service at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 5. Richard White will bring the service’s message.
The church is located on Route 29, north of Slanesville. Donations can be sent to Mt. Union Cemeteries c/o Cathy Thorne, 10521 Cold Stream Road, Capon Bridge, WV 26711.
Hotts Chapel
The memorial service at Hotts Chapel will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 11.
Bob Jeffreys will be the guest speaker.
Hotts Chapel United Methodist Church and cemetery are in Kirby, on Grassy Lick Road at South Little Cacapon Road.
Woodlawn Memorial
The annual Woodlawn Memorial Service will be held at the New Hope Baptist Church (the old Redland United Methodist Church) in Whitacre, Va. at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 5.
A fellowship tea will be held at the Woodlawn Community Building immediately following the service.
Whitacre is just east of the West Virginia state line on Va. Route 701, which is IL Pugh Road in this state.
Old Bethel Church
The memorial service at Old Bethel Church cemetery will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 12.
Chris Weaver will be the speaker.
Old Bethel Church is on Bethel Church Road, which cuts off from Grassy Lick Road about 2 miles south of U.S. 50.
Send donations to Old Bethel Church and Cemetery, c/o Brenda J. Ganoe, 60 Grassy Lick Road, Romney, WV 26757.
Mountain Dale
Mountain Dale Church and cemetery will hold its annual memorial service and meeting at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 19.
The church is on Mountain Dale Church Road, off South Little Cacapon Road, in Shanks.
If you have a Memorial service coming up, let us know and we’ll add it to this roundup. Email it to news@hampshirereview.com or drop it by our office at 74 W. Main St., Romney. Deadline is noon Monday for each week’s paper.
