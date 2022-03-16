“When storms come your way, just remember you know the Master of the wind. When sickness finds you, remind yourself you know the Great Physician. When your heart gets broken, just say, ‘I know the Potter.’ It doesn’t matter what we face or go through. Jesus is the way, the truth and the life. He is everything we need.” Amen.
Happy birthday wishes to Mike Martin, who will be 60 on March 17. George Hurt, March 17; Kenny Pownell Sr., Gerald Hott and Jenny Haslacker Marple, March 19; Blanche Hurt and Missy McDonald, March 21; Tom Watson and Ellie Anna Bohrer, March 25; Frank Lambert, March 26; Jennifer Montgomery, Rick Haines, March 27.
Anniversary wishes to Ed and Linda Weaver, March 23; Kenny and Mary Pownell, March 24, Wayne and Kristen Daughtery, March 25; Richard and Tammy Nelson, John and Darla Sturgeon, March 30.
A reminder that Capon Chapel Church in Levels will be starting bible study on Wednesday, April 6 at 7 p.m. All are welcome to attend.
Lighthouse Assembly of God will be selling candy bars as a fundraiser for Vacation Bible School. See a member to get your candy. They sure are yummy.
A birthday celebration was held for Mike Martin on Saturday, March 12 at Community Fellowship Building. A lot of family and friends were able to attend for the big 60th celebration. Party was given by his wife, Dora. Wish him many more happy days.
The robins were surprised to wake up to a coating of snow Saturday morning. We had 4 inches at our house on Spring Gap. It was very cold and icy and we didn’t have church. My flowers are getting ready to bloom, so spring is on the way. Robins were singing this morning.
Memorial service was held for Kim Kidwell on Saturday, March 12 at the Conference Center at Hampshire Park. There were a lot in attendance to honor and remember this sweet lady. Bob Mayhew held a special eulogy for the service.
Prayer concerns are Diane Perry, surgery on the 22nd, Jack Bender, Billy Judy, Timmy Rannells, Adam Largent, Keith Lambert, Crystal Moreland, Betty Kidwell, Donna Nester, Warren Racey, Mary Alice Moreland, Lindsey Bender, Brittany Lewis and myself.
Any news, call or email bundy1@frontier.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.