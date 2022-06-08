“We are, therefore, Christ’s ambassadors, as though God were making His appeal through us. We implore you on Christ’s behalf: be reconciled to God.” (2 Cor. 5:20)
Birthday wishes to Pam Bittinger, June 8; Don Perry, June 10; Levi Stotler, June 11; Connie Edwards, June 14; Dora Martin, June 15; Lexie Daughtery, June 16.
Anniversary wishes to Eddie and Christina Heavner, June 15; Roger and Jennifer Montgomery, June 16; Gerald and Ginnie Haines, June 17; Roger and Sharon Montgomery and George and Cathy Daniels, June 20.
Congratulations to graduates Grayce Montgomery, Laynee Leatherman and MacKenzie Daughtery.
We attended a graduation party for Grayce Montgomery on Saturday, June 4. A lot of friends and family in attendance to celebrate and enjoy good food.
Donnie and Mel Montgomery are home after a wonderful visit with family in the Philippines. The flowers were breathtaking, and vegetables and fruit such as bananas grow beside the road and anyone is welcome to them. Had a wonderful time, but glad to be home.
Capon Chapel Church of the Brethren has changed their name to Capon Chapel Covenant Brethren Church. A dinner and guest speaker was held on Sunday, June 5.
Lighthouse Assembly of God is having community prayer walks. This past Sunday, the church met at Central Hampshire Park and prayed for the Augusta area. This coming Sunday, June 12, the walk will be held at Capon Bridge Middle School at 6. Prayer walk will be for the community of Capon Bridge and everyone is invited to walk and pray with the church.
Monumental Vacation Bible School will be held June 20-24, 6-8:30 nightly. All school-age children are invited to attend.
Deepest sympathy to the family of Joann Cowgill, wife of Carl Cowgill.
Prayer concerns are Eddie Heavner, Addie Montgomery, Shirley Tisdale, Nathan Travis, Pat George Lease, Sandy Bohrer, Gary and Evelyn Kidwell, Jack Bender, Scott Bohrer, Terrie Santymire, Timmy Rannells, Keith Lambert, Diane Perry, Lila Taylor and our country.
Any news, call or email bundy1@frontier.com.
