People are often unreasonable, irrational and self-centered.
FORGIVE THEM ANYWAY.
If you are kind, people may accuse you of selfish, ulterior motives.
BE KIND ANYWAY.
If you are successful, you will win some unfaithful friends and some genuine enemies.
SUCCEED ANYWAY.
If you are honest and sincere, people may deceive you.
BE HONEST AND SINCERE ANYWAY.
What you spend years creating, others could destroy overnight.
CREATE ANYWAY.
If you find serenity and happiness, some may be jealous.
BE HAPPY ANYWAY.
The good you do today will often be forgotten.
DO GOOD ANYWAY.
Give the best you have, and it will never be enough.
GIVE YOUR BEST ANYWAY.
In the final analysis, it is between you and God. It was never between you and them anyway.
-Unknown
Thought: “Do It Anyway” poem.
It was cold here today, and the groundhog saw its shadow, but the evenings are getting longer. Spring will be here before we know it. I will be so glad when we can sit outside on our porch again, bugs and all.
So sorry to see Alkire Grocery in Rio has closed, but we wish Wanda much success in her new chapter of her life. We will miss you.
We wish all those who are sick a speedy recovery. Mark Bucklew, a member of Bean Settlement Church, passed away recently. His interment was held in the Rock Oak Cemetery. Mark was the last surviving member of his immediate family. We will miss Mark.
I went to Walmart and Food Lion with our daughter Donna recently, and wow, have food and groceries gone up in price. You need a fat pocketbook to go shopping anymore.
Everyone stay well and enjoy life. Not much news this week, so if anyone has any news to share, please call. Until then, God bless all.
