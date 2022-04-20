There was an error in my last column. The paper printed a correction last week, but in case you didn’t see it, the new voting precinct in District H is at the Capon Valley View senior center. Precinct #2 remains at the Capon Valley Ruritan Club.
The Easter Bake Sale at the Capon Valley Ruritan Club on April 16 was very successful. All chicken halves and every item on the bake sale table were sold by 11 a.m. The club appreciates everyone who came out to support their fundraiser. Funds raised at these fundraisers go to support the club’s scholarships and other community service projects. The club has only received 1 application to date for the 4 scholarships available this year.
The Easter sunrise service at the Timber Ridge Christian Church was a good time of fellowship and worship with around 30 attending the sunrise service, and 50 attending worship service where communion was served.
I believe all tickets for the Capon Spring Fire and Rescue Spring Bash have been sold. You may still pay an entrance fee and purchase tickets for additional raffles that will be held on the day of the bash.
Tickets are still available from any club member for the steak dinner at the Capon Valley Ruritan Club to be held on May 7.
Happy Birthday wishes to Ruby Lafollette, April 22; Penny Seldon, April 23; Ginger Brill, April 26; Earl Thompson, April 29; Dwayne Seldon, May 2; Bob Flanagan, May 7.
Congratulations to Tim and Liz Wingfield, who will be celebrating their wedding anniversary on April 26.
