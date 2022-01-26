The winter weather is brutal. Saturday morning at 5 a.m., our thermometer was registering -5 degrees. We have not had services at Capon Chapel for 2 Sundays due to snow and extreme cold. This week, we were able to hold a service. Gary Hahn opened up our parking area and a path to the church door. Thank you Gary; a good neighbor is a valuable asset to the community.
Everyone is trying to stay warm, and fire is always a danger when using wood. A chimney fire at the home of J.J. Newhouse, near Capon Bridge, happened last week. The Capon Bridge Fire Company answered the call. They were also called to the Conway home due to a fire. It takes a special kind of person to answer those calls in this extreme cold.
Carol, Joyce and I spent a wonderful afternoon last Saturday with family. We met at the home of our mother’s sister, Nancy Wolfe, and had a great time telling family stories. Our aunt, Dolores Mowrey, and a cousin, Cheryl Mowrey Michael, joined the group. Nancy is very interested in information about her mother’s side of the family, Nealis. That is a common name in Hampshire County, so I am sure we are connected a few generations back to lots of folks. According to information from Nancy, her grandfather George Nealis helped to build the North River Bridge on Route 50. That structure has since been replaced, but I remember the former bridge. It resembled the bridge at Capon Bridge, but was single lane.
We have missed book club for 3 months, so we will have a lengthy discussion when we meet again. I read a new book by author Mitch Albom called “The Stranger in the Life Boat. I found it easy to read, but definitely thought-provoking. I am wondering how it affected others? I have discovered an author that I am unfamiliar with. The television series “Big Sky” is based on his book “The Highway.” C. J. Box is his name. He has also written several books about a Montana game warden called Joe Pickett. Since Christmas, I have read 7 of his books and loved all of them. The Capon Bridge library books on the porch program is something I really appreciate. When I have a snow day, I can indulge myself in a new book. If you are not in the habit of reading regularly, please consider it.
