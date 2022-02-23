I was talking with Peggy Jo Saville this past week, and she was excited that the Romney High School Alumni Association is back up and running after being out of the loop the past 2 years on account of Covid-19. As of right now, and if no change comes up, the Romney High School Alumni will hold their banquet on their usual reserved 1st Saturday in June, which is June 4 at the Augusta Fire Hall. Watch the Review for any changes and the reservation form that is to send in, and it will have the details.
Last Wednesday, Gig Smith and Randy Koontz visited Dusty and Helena Twigg in Petersburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.