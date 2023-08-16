Davy family
The Sam and Nathelene Davy reunion will be on Saturday, Aug. 19 at the Mill Creek Ruritan Club in Purgitsville.
Davy family
The annual reunion of the family of the late Estella (Shanholtz) and Burt Montgomery will be held Aug. 19 at Capon Chapel Church in Levels.
Lunch will be at noon. Bring a dish and enjoy.
Montgomery family
The annual reunion of the family of the late Estella (Shanholtz) and Burt Montgomery will be held Aug. 19 at Capon Chapel Church in Levels.
Please bring a picnic lunch to share; hamburgers and hotdogs will be provided. The meal will begin at 12:30 p.m.
Any questions, contact Christina Heavener or Dora Martin.
Riggleman family
The annual Riggleman reunion will be Sunday, Aug. 20 at the Grassy Lick Community Center.
The meal will begin at 1 p.m. Please bring a covered dish to share. Paper products, etc. will be provided.
Judy and Shawen family
The Judy and Shawen reunion will be held at Hampshire Park on Sept. 24, with a covered dish lunch at 1 p.m.
Questions, call Wink Judy at 304-496-1080.
