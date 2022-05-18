This year’s Summer Reading Program is almost here. SRP starts June 11 at the Romney Pool, with a kickoff pool party from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. This year’s theme will be “Oceans of Possibilities.” As with past SRPs, there will be themed crafts, prizes for reading certain numbers of books and grand prizes for our top grade K-5 and grade 6-12 readers.
One new feature of this year’s SRP is Beanstack. With Beanstack, you’ll be able to easily track your reading by signing up for Zoobean, a mobile and web application designed to facilitate reading challenges. Sign up, enter your books, and earn rewards. You can even participate in challenges against other readers. You can also track your summer reading with HCPL-provided Badge Books, a reading challenge, sticker book, calendar and app companion.
Keeping with the theme of Summer Reading, June’s STEM activity is all about sharks. Learn about these toothy fish and make a cool necklace using a real shark tooth. Supplies are limited. We ask everyone who wishes to attend this STEM to please register in advance. This craft requires the use of pliers and copper wire, so adult supervision is highly recommended.
HCPL is now on Square. This means we can accept credit, debit, and mobile payments for transactions such as copies, faxes, book sale items, and HCPL t-shirts. Please be advised plastic and mobile payments add a small processing fee.
From June 15 to July 20, the WVU Hampshire County Extension Family Nutrition Program in partnership with Active Southern WV will be offering the “Arthritis Foundation Walk With Ease Program” every Wednesday at 10 a.m. This exercise program is designed to reduce pain and improve overall health. Preregistration is required. Please sign up at the circulation desk if you are interested in attending. Please plan to attend all 6 sessions.
Upcoming HCPL Events
Every Friday, 11 a.m. – Children’s Storytime.
Every 1st and 3rd Wednesday and Saturday, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. – Computer Help Class.
May 21, 1 to 3 p.m. – Family Day Party. There will be finger foods, beverages, and a craft.
May 24, 1:30 p.m. – Book Club will be meeting to discuss Jeannine Cummins’ “American Dirt.”
May 31, 5:30 p.m. – Youth Night. Make homemade ice cream.
June 1, 10 a.m. – Nutrition class with WVU Extension.
June 7, 5:30 p.m. – LEGO Night. Build boats that float. Once you build your boat, test it out to see if it floats or sinks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.