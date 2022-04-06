Sympathy is extended to the family and friends on the loss of a family member, Lloyd Brill, of Capon Springs. Lloyd’s health had been declining recently. He had been a resident at the nursing home in Berkeley Springs for several years. Lloyd was a graduate of Capon Bridge High School, Class of 1961. Our hearts and prayers go out to Bonnie, his wife and their children.
Carol Kay (Shanholtz) Kerns and her brother, Bud Shanholtz and wife, visited in Capon Bridge with Dr. Wilmer Kerns during his recent trip to the Capon Bridge Library. It was wonderful to see them again.
Maxine Oates’ birthday was remembered and celebrated by Carol Fultz, Joyce Oates, Julie and Amanda Greene and Brenda Hiett. She was born on March 29, and was a very special person to all of us. We enjoyed a meal in Romney at Italian Touch and shared memories.
Don Clise of Romney enjoyed a brief trip to Myrtle Beach with his grandson, Jarrod, and other family members. He has now returned home.
Nancy Wolfe of Delray broke her wrist a few weeks ago and is being assisted and cared for by family and friends.
Sisters Carol and Joyce were foraging for wild greens in March, but were unsuccessful. The local weather patterns have been so erratic that many of our plants are not appearing in their usual timeframe. I am anticipating a change to chow down on a wild lettuce dish soon. Joyce always says we are eating weeds.
Speaking of spring greens, the calendar says spring is here. Dust off your hummingbird feeders and prepare to hang them out, after the wind subsides. Our spring blossoms are behind the curve. The Virginia bluebells are usually in bloom along the Capon banks by now. Instead, they have popped through the ground. Other harbingers of spring blooming now are pear trees and forsythia. Red Bud Alley on Cooper Mountain is just beginning to show a little color; it is late this year. Are you looking for the sights and sounds of spring?
Political signs are dotting the roadsides from 1 half of the county to the other. Political issues are on the table; don’t forget to check out their platforms before voting. See you at the polls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.