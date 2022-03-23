That snowstorm we had weekend before last, I hope was winter’s Farewell Party for the season. This past Saturday was the last day of winter. It was beautiful, sunny and warm.
Spring came breezing in before lunch Sunday with lots of clouds and wind. I saw the sun a little bit. Just because it’s spring doesn’t mean smooth sailing. Everyone is glad it’s here and a warm-up for summer.
Birthday wishes go out a little late for Floyd Kessel. Floyd celebrated on the 18th and turned 90. I hear he celebrated a few days.
Rylee Koontz spent the weekend at her friend CJ Gray in Corriganville, Md.
Until next time, enjoy the spring weather while we have it.
