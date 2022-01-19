Community. What does that word bring to mind? Jesus prayed that the community of believers would be known for unity, joy, growth in truth and urgency of mission. Even in our diversity, we can still demonstrate love to the world around us. John: 17.
Happy birthday wishes to my brother Roger Montgomery on Jan. 17; Justine Bohrer, Jan. 17; Jackie Queen, Jan. 18; great-grandson Weston Owens celebrates his 1st birthday on Jan. 19; Awbrie Hogan, Jan. 21; Catherine McKenery celebrates her 91st birthday on Jan. 22; Dalton Sneathen, Jan. 22; Scott Bohrer and Katrina Rannells, Jan. 24; Dick McKenery, Jan. 25; Becky Rannells, Jan. 27; Crystal Bohrer, Jan. 29; Eddie Heavner, Jan. 30. Happy 1st birthday to Creed Taylor on Jan. 12.
Anniversary wishes to Ronnie and Barbara Moreland, Jan. 27.
No school on Jan. 28; professional learning day for staff.
Lighthouse Assembly of God will be hosting a covered dish wild game dinner with special speaker on Feb. 5 at 5 p.m. in the church gym. Everyone is invited to attend.
Several people made dumplings on Sunday. We made ham and potpie. Sharon Montgomery made the same kind, but she calls them dog-ear dumplings, and I saw on Facebook where Pam Pancione calls them slippery dough potpie. Some call them chicken and dumplings. What is the name you call them? The recipe I use for mine is this:
Two cups of flour with a sprinkle of salt. Have broth hot, but not too hot. Mix enough broth in flour to form a dough and roll real thin. Cut in strips or pull apart and put into boiling broth for about 10 minutes, uncovered, and stir frequently. You can use ham, chicken or turkey, and I put in diced potatoes. Enjoy.
Sympathy to the families of Vickie Walls, Harold Ravenscroft and Larry Bittinger.
Prayers for Warren Racey, Jack Bender, Laura Bell Whitacre, Timmy Rannells, Ronnie Moreland, Wayne Haines, myself, Donna Bohrer, Betty Kidwell, Louella Wolford, Crystal Moreland, Terrie and Mike Santymire, Mary Alice Moreland.
Hope everyone is enjoying this cold snowy weather.
