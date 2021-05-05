Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Kenneth Holland, who passed away at home in Springfield on Sunday, April 18. Kenneth will be missed by his family, many friends and the people he came in contact with in his work place.
The 1968 class of Oldtown, Md. finally were able to get together for dinner on Saturday, April 24 at Patrick’s in Cumberland. Wanda Koontz and her cousin Billie-Ray Householder of Martinsburg were among the 8 girls attending.
Birthday wishes go out to Shirley Twigg, who celebrates on May 18.
