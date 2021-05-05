Lana Koontz

This spring has been a bumpy one. Temperatures up and down, all the weather elements and high winds. I guess we will continue to ride it out and hope for blue skies, sunny warm days and we again can get out there and mow the grass, then have a cold  lemonade and sit in the shade and relax.

Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Kenneth Holland, who passed away at home in Springfield on Sunday, April 18. Kenneth will be missed by his family, many friends and the people he came in contact with in his work place.

The 1968 class of Oldtown, Md. finally were able to get together for dinner on Saturday, April 24 at Patrick’s in Cumberland. Wanda Koontz and her cousin Billie-Ray Householder of Martinsburg were among the 8 girls attending.

Birthday wishes go out to Shirley Twigg, who celebrates on May 18.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.