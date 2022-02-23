Teresa Grace Silvers
BERKELEY SPRINGS — Paul and Rosanne Silvers of Berkeley Springs would like to announce the birth of their daughter, Teresa Grace Silvers.
Teresa was born on Jan. 11 at exactly 8:19 a.m. at Berkeley Medical Center. She weighed 6 pounds, 2 ounces, and was 16 inches long.
Paternal grandparents are Terry and Dorothy Silvers, also of Berkeley Springs.
Maternal grandparents are Glenn and Mary of Purgitsville.
