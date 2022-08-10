Mowrey Family
The descendants of Stanley and Ada Nealis Mowrey will hold their family reunion at the Capon Valley Ruritan in Yellow Spring on Saturday, Aug. 13.
The building will be open at 11:30 a.m. and the meal begins at 1 p.m.
Miller family
The family of Sylvester and Golda Miller will hold its reunion starting at noon Saturday, Aug. 13, at Central Hampshire Park, Pavilion E.
Bring a lawn chair and a covered dish for the meal. For more information, call Becky Fuller at 304-822-0697.
Varner and Nettie Hott family
The annual Varner and Nettie Hott Reunion will start at noon Sunday, Aug. 14, at Central Hampshire Park in Augusta.
Plates, cups, napkins and plastic ware will be provided. Bring a covered dish to share. All relatives and friends are welcome to attend.
For more information, call Emma at 540-858-3138.
Biser and Rogers family
The annual Biser/Rogers family reunion will begin at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14 at Beaver Run Church of the Brethren.
Bring a covered dish, and come enjoy an afternoon of fellowship.
Davy family
The Sam and Nathelene Davy reunion will be held Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Mill Creek Ruritan in Purgitsville.
Lunch will be served at noon. Bring a covered dish to share.
Riggleman family
The annual Riggleman family reunion will be held Sunday, Aug. 21, at the Grassy Lick Community Center in Kirby.
Lunch will be served at 1 p.m. Paper products will be provided. Bring a covered dish.
