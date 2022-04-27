Jesus said to him, “Thomas, because you have seen Me, you have believed. Blessed are those who have not seen and yet have believed.” John 20:29.
Birthday wishes to Joyce Swimley, Mary Orndorff and Louella Wolford, May 3; Bonnie Stotler, May 4; Matt Stotler and Billy Cowgill, May 5; George Lease Sr., May 6; Zoe Pownell, May 9; Ronnie Stewart and Carrie Lambert, May 10; Sue Cowgill, May 11; Karen Nelson and Savannah Stotler, May 12.
No anniversaries.
No school on May 10 for general election. Plans for graduation: May 27.
Things went back to normal routine Monday. Children went back to school. Daughters went back to work, granddaughter and grandson went back to work. Miss them not stopping in during the day.
Ralph killed a snake on the porch Sunday evening. Was a small one. He said he thinks it came out of the mulch that he has been spreading; you all be careful.
Are you finding mushrooms? We haven’t, but I have fixed fried green tomatoes, which we like just as well. If they are fresh, wash them good, then slice them thin, roll them in flour, fry in skillet with butter and oil (about 1/2 of each), about a tablespoon each, sprinkle with salt, pepper and sugar. Fry until brown. We like them on bread and butter bread.
Don’t forget to visit the greenhouses; there are several in our community.
Remember in your prayers Nathan Travis, Crystal Moreland, Gary Glover, Warren Racey, Scottie Bohrer, Mary Moreland, Keith Lambert Jr., Adam Largent, Pat George Lease, Jack Bender, Billy Kerns, Billy Judy, Diana Perry, Terri Santymire, Gary and Evelyn Kidwell.
Any news, call or email bundy1@frontier.com. Enjoy the beauty around; redbuds and dogwood are blooming.
