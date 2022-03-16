Driving along these country roads entertains like nothing else. In our travels, we have often encountered does with their fawns. They continue to live off the land as they have for centuries. We have also seen wild turkeys, baby foxes, red tailed hawks, bald eagles and even a black bear crossing the road. All are free to roam around in our Hampshire County neighborhood. What a wild ride.
News from The River House:
Now through March 31, The Letter Writing Project. The River House is inviting everyone in the community to participate. Help bring back the art of letter writing. The challenge is to write a letter a week, to a relative, friend or potential friend. Weekly prompts are being sent to everyone who registered. You are invited to participate anytime through the end of March.
Friday, March 18, Concert: Sam Weber & The Ladles, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tickets $25 per person including light fare from featured chef, Gretta Ramsey, of Gretta’s Kitchen. Sam is an accomplished musician with three LP’s of his own material. Together with the Ladles, a 3-part harmony group, they will entertain you with their sophisticated arrangements and stage presence.
Saturday, March 19, Art-For-All, noon–3 p.m. This is a free event featuring different art projects every week. All materials are provided, and everyone is invited to come out and be creative with others.
Sunday, March 20, Writer’s Club, 1-3 p.m. Please join us in the discussion regarding writing and reading the written word. Snacks available at the café. This is a free event, and everyone is invited to attend.
Monday, March 21, Yoga in the Gallery, 5:30-6:30 p.m., $10. Registration and payment online only. Bring your own mat and yoga props, all levels welcome.
Friday, March 25, Trash to Treasurers: Paper Bead Workshop, 5-8 p.m. Class will be held in 2 sessions, 5-6 and 7-8 p.m., $20 person, ages 12 and up. There will be “Craft Happy Hour” drink specials in the café as well as your regular favorites. All materials provided but you are free to bring along your own recycled paper. Cancellations must be made 24 hours before the event in order to receive a refund.
Saturday, March 26, Art-For-All, noon–3 p.m.
Saturday, March 26, Concert: One Street Over, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tickets $25 per person. This band combines the sounds of the flute, fiddle, guitar, mandolin and other instruments in creating sounds of the Emerald Isle along with unique instrumentals. Special food with an Irish flare will be provided by local chef, Greta Ramsey, of Gretta’s Kitchen.
Sunday, March 27, Herb Club, 1:30-2:30 p.m. This family-friendly club meets monthly to share their knowledge about local herbs, favorite recipes and experiences. This is a free event, but donations are appreciated.
Monday, March 28, Yoga in the Gallery, 5:30-6:30 p.m., $10. Registration and payment online only.
News From The Capon Bridge Library:
The book sale continues until the end of March. All books. DVDs and CDs are $1 each or a bag of books for $5.
The library has WV Tax Forms as well as Federal Tax Forms. The library also has free Covid-19 tests kits. Stop by the library to obtain additional information and/or forms for these items.
The Library Preschool Story hour can be viewed on the Library’s FB page every Wed. @ 11 a.m. Corresponding crafts are available on the porch every Thurs. evening.
The Library continues to be drop off point for both the Amazing Grace Food Pantry and Hampshire County Animal Shelter. Non-perishable foods items are needed for the food pantry. HC Animal Shelter needs pet food, treats, blankets, towels and toys.
New Books: “Abandoned in Death” by J.D. Robb; “Black Cake” by Charmaine Wilkerson; “City of the Dead” by Jonathan Kellerman; “Steal” by James Patterson & Howard Roughan; “The Lighthouse” by Christopher Parker; “Run Rose Run” by James Patterson & Dolly Parton.
Tuesday, March 8-29, Ladies’ Bible Study, a 4-week study of the Book of Ruth, 10-11 am in the Library Conference room. Everyone is invited to join the discussion and enjoy a coffee or tea.
Wednesday, March 16, Book Club, 2 p.m. The book chosen for discussion in March is “What Alice Forgot” by Lianne Moriarity.
Tuesday, March 22, Representative Mooney will be hosting a community meeting in the Library Conference Room. Everyone is invited to attend.
Looking Ahead: The Friends of the Library will be hosting their annual tea in April. In addition, the library will have a Spring Book Sale. Stay tuned for additional details in the future. In addition, there will be an Easter Raffle, one for the girls and one for the boys.
Community Events:
First Tuesday of each month, Amazing Grace Food Pantry, 4-5:30 p.m., located on Christian Church Road.
Second and 4th Tuesday, Old Time Jam, The Cat and the Fiddle, 7-9 p.m., 152 Capon School Street. Masks required.
Wednesdays 6-8 p.m. Capon Bridge Food Pantry, Living Waters Church, 155 Capon School Street.
Wednesdays March 16 and 23, NA Meeting, 6:30 pm, Capon Bridge Community Center.
Friday, March 18, Bible Study Group, 7 p.m., Capon Bridge Community Center.
Saturday, March 19, Community Center Yard Sale and Baked Goods Sale, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., to support Capon Bridge Community Activities. Donations Welcome, Capon Bridge Community Center.
Monday, March 21 and 28, UMC Group 2 Meeting, 3:30 p.m., Capon Bridge Community Center.
Monday, March 21 and 28, AA Meeting, 7 p.m., Capon Bridge Community Center.
For vaccine information, visit their website, www.vaccinate.wv.gov or contact them at 1-833-734-0965 for information regarding Covid vaccination appointments.
