Lots of fall happenings in the area. Sunday, folks of Kirby Assembly of God Church enjoyed a Harvest Party with a delicious luncheon at the Cox’s Airport and lots of fellowship and activities.
The folks of Hott’s Chapel Methodist will be making apple butter this weekend – this is always an exciting time as folks get together to peel bushels of apples and than to cook them down for hours into that most delicious apple butter.
The following week, Saturday, Oct. 8 will be the Autumn Harvest Festival at Grassy Lick Community Center, so make plans to come out and enjoy the good foods offered for sale which includes the South Kirby pulled pork sandwiches, chili cooked over an open fire and vegetable-beef soup along with other goods. Musical entertainment by “Rain-Crow,” a car/tractor show, craft and other vendors and bake sale. Come out and visit with the folks and enjoy the day.
Ernie Racey has been a surgical patient in Winchester for several days.
Charlie and Greta McKee and Christine and Rachel Moton recently spent time in Ocean City, Md. vacationing and attended the Motorcycle Rally.
