Lots of fall happenings in the area. Sunday, folks of Kirby Assembly of God Church enjoyed a Harvest Party with a delicious luncheon at the Cox’s Airport and lots of fellowship and activities.

The folks of Hott’s Chapel Methodist will be making apple butter this weekend – this is always an exciting time as folks get together to peel bushels of apples and than to cook them down for hours into that most delicious apple butter.

