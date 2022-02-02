The battle took place in Hanging Rock on Route 50. I have found a letter going back to March 30, 1963, with history of the battle that took place there. It was very interesting.
There were 3 cannons placed in the location, one on top of Brushy Ridge, one across on North River Road near the mountain of Hanging Rock and the 3rd one escapes me without looking up more history.
There was an old covered bridge in the back of the old barn at the A.A. Rogers home that crossed North River. I do know that Dr. Alex Dorne came every year from Missouri to visit the old homeplace and cemetery, but I’m not sure the name of the landowner today without checking it out.
I am sending another location of my area that I live close by, the Joseph B. Pyles family of 1903. Mr. Pyles delivered mail for $125 per year. From Bache to Hanging Rock, he was a sawmiller and orchardist with 1,180 acres of farm. Will write more later. Hope you enjoy the picture.
