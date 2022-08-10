Nina Mason

My forgetter’s getting better, but my rememberer is broke. To you, that may seem funny, but to me, that is no joke. For when I’m “here,” I’m wondering if I really should be there, and when I try to think it through, I haven’t got a prayer. Oft times I walk into a room, say “what am I here for?” I wrack my brain, but all in vain; a zero is my score. At times I put something away where it is safe, but, gee, the person it is safest from is generally me. When shopping I may see someone, say “hi” and have a chat, then when the person walks away I ask myself, “who’s that?” Yes, my forgetter’s getting better while my rememberer is broke, and it’s driving me plumb crazy and that isn’t any joke. To all of us who have senior moments: God Bless! –Unknown

This poem is something to think about. I hope everyone is having a wonderful summer. Fall is on its way, and winter will be here before you know it. Since we had the awful storm, I start to wonder whenever a storm comes up, but God is still in control.

