My forgetter’s getting better, but my rememberer is broke. To you, that may seem funny, but to me, that is no joke. For when I’m “here,” I’m wondering if I really should be there, and when I try to think it through, I haven’t got a prayer. Oft times I walk into a room, say “what am I here for?” I wrack my brain, but all in vain; a zero is my score. At times I put something away where it is safe, but, gee, the person it is safest from is generally me. When shopping I may see someone, say “hi” and have a chat, then when the person walks away I ask myself, “who’s that?” Yes, my forgetter’s getting better while my rememberer is broke, and it’s driving me plumb crazy and that isn’t any joke. To all of us who have senior moments: God Bless! –Unknown
This poem is something to think about. I hope everyone is having a wonderful summer. Fall is on its way, and winter will be here before you know it. Since we had the awful storm, I start to wonder whenever a storm comes up, but God is still in control.
On Friday, Aug. 5, I had the honor to travel to Verona, Va., where we visited Amanda Charlton-Lombardo, Joe Lombardo and Emma and Meredith Charlton. I had not seen some of these folks in around 3 years. Burl and Donna Charlton and I had a wonderful day visiting, talking and taking in all of the beautiful scenery. I love history, and it made me wonder: where did that house go, how did it once look, what went in there, etc. Our country is so pretty.
On Saturday, we went to the Peach Festival in Romney, and I got to see my great-grandson Parker Charlton playing in the Hampshire High School band. The band was wonderful; each and every one did a good job. The whole parade was a joy to our hearts.
On Sunday, Aug. 21, we will be celebrating our Annual Homecoming at the Bean Settlement Church of the Brethren at Rock Oak. Our church is dated back to 1860, so that would make it 162 years old this year. The earliest known families in the church were the Bowmans, Evans and Beans. The families mentioned by Arnold were: Garrett, Hause, Combs, Davidson, Hoke, Walker, Starkley, Buckley and many others.
The Bean Settlement Church of the Brethren has Sunday School at 10 a.m., worship at 11 a.m. and then a covered dish dinner to follow in the fellowship hall. We invite everyone to come and enjoy with us.
Looking ahead: On Sunday, Aug. 28 will be the Combs reunion at the home of the late Galen Shingleton. Janet Shingleton has invited us again. Bring a covered dish (with food), drinks and a lot of pictures if you have any to share.
(On the Wolford side: I am into history and would love some pictures.)
Paper items will be furnished. We will eat at 1-1:30 p.m. We hope to see everyone there. If you have any questions, please call 304-897-6471 or Janet Shingleton or Ron Combs.
