Hampshire High School Class of 1983
The HHS Class of 1983 will be holding its 40th year class reunion at the South Branch Inn on June 10 beginning at 5 p.m.
For more information, contact Hali Shockey at 304-261-8240 or through Facebook Messenger.
Romney High School Alumni
The Romney High School alumni banquet and dance will be held Saturday, June 3 at the Augusta Fire Hall. The banquet and dance tickets are $25 per person, and the banquet starts at 6 p.m. and the dancing will be from 9 to 11 p.m.
