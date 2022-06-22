During these really hot days, nothing satisfies like ice cream. Instantly, your body temperature goes down as you consume a cone, ice cream sandwich or any other frozen treat. I prefer it after dinner, but any time seems like the right time these days. Why not treat yourself to a scoop or two of your favorite flavor this week?
News from The River House:
Thursday, June 23: Sketch Club, beginners-ages 10 and up- 4:30-5:30 p.m., advanced–ages 12 and up- 6:30-8 p.m. Both sessions include warm up activities as well as still life and model activities. Participants should bring a sketchbook and materials of their choice.
Friday, June 24: Open Mic, 6-9 p.m. Come out for some date night fun with entertainment under the outdoor stage. As the Cacapon River runs in the background, the stage will fill with comedians, musicians and performance artists of all kinds. This is a free event; everyone welcome.
Saturday, June 25: Art-For-All, 12-3 p.m. This is a family-friendly free event in which all materials are provided. Explore your creativity with the group.
Sunday, June 26: Herb Club, 1:30-2:30 p.m. This monthly club is filled with information provided by local herbalists including tea tasting and recipes. This is a family-friendly free event.
Sunday, June 26: River House Singers Choir Practice, 4-5 p.m. Led by choral conductor and voice teacher Elizabeth Podsiadlo of Honey Bee Music, this free event is open to ages 12 and older.
Monday, June 27: Yoga in the Gallery, 5:30-6:30 p.m. $10 per person and registration is available on the TRH website. All levels welcome; class size limited to eight participants.
Friday, July 1: Mikayla Braun concert, 7-9 p.m. Tickets; $12 in advance, $15 at the door. Mikayla’s music combines influences of Jazz with some pop and a lot of soul. Her latest musical collaboration, “You’ll Never Be Alone” can be found on popular streaming platforms.
Saturday, July 2: Art-For-All, 12-3 p.m.
News from The Capon Bridge Library:
The Summer Reading Program has gotten off with a bang. 73 children have registered for the “Oceans of Possibilities” program, which runs through June 29. The library will be hosting a live tortoise program on the 22nd. At the finale, on the 29th, there will be a party with pirates and sharks in attendance. You must be registered to attend. Check out their FB page to register and for more details.
Book Club meets the 3rd Wednesday of each month at 2 p.m.
Congratulations to Debbie Alderman, the winner of the Father’s Day Quilt.
Looking Ahead: Rain Crow will be performing under the pavilion on August 14 from 5-7 p.m. Be sure to mark this date on your calendar for this fun community event.
New Books: “Paradise Peak” by Janet Dailey, “An Unexpected Girl” by Deane Raybourn, “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry, “A Million Jones” by Emily Henry, “The Runaway’s Diary” by James Patterson & Emily Raymond, “Shadows Reel” by C. J. Box, and “Moonshot, Inside Pfizer’s Nine-Month Race to Make the Impossible Possible” by Dr. Albert Bourla.
Community Events:
The CB Farmer’s Market is now open on Sunday from 9:30-1 p.m., located in the parking lot adjacent to the Bent River Trading Company, 3463 Northwestern Pike.
1st Tuesday of each month: Amazing Grace Food Pantry, 4-5:30 p.m., located on Christian Church Road.
2nd and 4th Tuesday of each month: Old Time Jam, The Cat and the Fiddle; 7-9 p.m., 152 Capon School Street. Masks required.
Wednesdays 6-8 p.m.: Capon Bridge Food Pantry, Living Waters Church, 155 Capon School Street.
Wednesday, June 22, 29, & July 6: NA Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Capon Bridge Community Center.
Thursday, June 23: Founders Day Committee Meeting, 7 p.m., Capon Bridge Community Center.
Friday, June 24: Bible Study Group, 7 p.m., Capon Bridge Community Center.
Saturday June 25: Mountain Time Jesus Jam, Healing Waters Biker Church, 1 p.m.- whenever, Capon Bridge Fire Hall/Pavilion. Come out for this Christian Music Festival including bouncy house for kids and food for everyone. This is a free event, donations welcome.
Saturday, June 25: Sunshine Plant Hanger, Macrame Workshop, Bent River Trading Co, 3464 Northwestern Pike, 3-5 p.m., tickets are $35, additional information available on their website.
Saturday, June 25: South Branch Valley Bluegrass Festival, Wapocoma Campground, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. This 13th annual event includes music, food, raffles and fireworks. Admission fee is $5 per person (12 and up).
Monday, June 27 & July 4: UMC Meeting, 2-3:30 p.m., Capon Bridge Community Center.
Monday, June 27 & July 4: AA Meeting, 7 p.m., Capon Bridge Community Center.
Thursday, June 30: Ruritan Board Meeting, Capon Bridge Community Center.
Saturday, July 2: Celebration of Independence Day, Capon Bridge Volunteer Fire Department, 8 p.m. Musical performances and fireworks.
Looking Ahead:
July 16, Farm Crawl.
Master Gardener Certification Course 2022 to be held Thursday, Aug. 18- Nov. 10. For more information, email candace.delong@mail.wvu.edu or call Hampshire County Extension at 304-822-5013. o
