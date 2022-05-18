Life has suddenly speeded up on this end of the county. On Friday, May 5 around 5 p.m., the Capon Bridge area experienced a total loss of electricity. We were preparing to go out for an early Mother’s Day dinner, so after calling it in we went to Winchester for dinner. Potomac Edison called as we were finishing an excellent meal and relayed the word that power would be restored by 9 p.m. By the time we reached Capon Bridge, the power had been restored.
Site preparation has been started for the River Access on Christian Church Road near Capon Bridge. I haven’t seen any drawings or blueprints of the finished project. The river will get a workout this year, as construction will be starting on the bridge restoration soon.
The hummingbirds are back and hungry. Hang up your feeders now!
Congratulations to Cody Wolford on graduating from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Va. Cody is the son of my neighbor, Joe Wolford, and the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Donald Wolford. We know his family is extremely proud of him.
We will be spring-cleaning Capon Chapel this week in preparation for the annual memorial service. It will be held on the 4th Sunday in May. The date is May 22 at 2 p.m. Pastor Alanna McGuinn will bring the message. This will be one of her last sermons for us, because she is retiring in June.
A retirement Open House will be held on Saturday, May 21 for Pastor Alanna at the old Capon Bridge Middle School, Parks and Recreation Room. The open house will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Stop in and say goodbye in person. We are sad to lose her, but happy knowing she will still be living nearby.
