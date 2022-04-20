Holy Week is filled with events leading up to Easter Sunday and our risen Lord. Our Maundy Thursday service was held at Capon Bridge United Methodist Church due to a diagnosis of Covid at Central Church. Jane Arnold and Ronald Bowyer led the service on Thursday evening. The message of love and service came across very clearly.
Our Good Friday service was held in The North River United Methodist church. Ben Townsend brought the message of Jesus’ death to us in a very moving way. Steve Bailes and Ben performed a special hymn. As we quietly left the church that evening, we had much to mull over. We also had the satisfaction of knowing of what awaited us in the near future – Salvation.
Easter Sunrise service was held at Capon Chapel United Methodist Church and we celebrated Christ’s return to us. In affirmation and as a sign to all, we decorated the cross with live spring flowers. A beautiful sight indeed.
Later, I noticed the crosses at our sister churches decorated in a similar manner. God’s own hands created one of the most colorful displays of all. The redbud trees on Cooper Mountain are in full bloom, a testament to the glory of God. Legends tell us the trees are named for Judas, the disciple who betrayed Jesus to the Romans for 30 pieces of silver. The tree no longer grows into a tree but remains a bush with pink blooms and heart shaped leaves.
We enjoyed a family meal together at the home of Joyce Oates on Easter Sunday. Those present were: Don Clise, Carol Fultz, Amanda, Julie and Bobby Greene, Gary Hahn, Robert Frazier, Joyce Oates, Rick Ark, Gerald, Adam, Rachael and Brenda Hiett. The afternoon slipped away as we enjoyed great food, laughter and the renewing of family ties.
My asparagus finally decided to wake up. It is late this year, lagging behind the horseradish and the rhubarb plants. A spring shower will make new shoots spring up.
Nancy Wolfe of Delray continues to improve at home. Her daughters, Lisa and Annie are sharing their time as Nancy’s caregivers.
Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Yvonne Clark. She slipped away quietly but she left a big hole in the fabric of family, community and friends. We all miss her gentle presence in our lives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.